Boy, 8, Injured in Road Accident Dies in Hospital, CCTV Video Footage

Boy, 8, injured in road accident dies in hospital. Good day, Today a news has come stating that an 8-year-old boy, who was injured in a road accident, has passed away in the hospital. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. An eight-year-old boy, who suffered head injuries in a Saturday evening accident near his Pallipalayam residence, passed away at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, despite receiving medical treatment without showing any improvement. Pallipalayam police have identified the deceased as M Lal Salam from the Agraharam area near Pallipalayam.

A government school Class III student, Salam, suffered head injuries when an unidentified vehicle struck him while crossing a road, as reported by a police officer. Without informing his parents about the incident, he experienced vomiting and nausea that night. His father, Mahboob Basha, aged 32, took him initially to the government hospital in Erode. Subsequently, doctors referred him to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital for additional treatment. According to the officer, doctors at the Salem hospital identified a blood clot in the boy’s brain and conducted surgery on Monday. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries without showing any improvement on Tuesday. The officer mentioned that Basha learned about his son’s road accident from local residents.

Basha has filed a case with the police to identify the involved vehicle, and an inquiry has been initiated after registering the case. In 2022, there was a 2.5% increase in road accidents, totaling 64,106 compared to 62,685 in 2019. However, the number of deaths decreased by 1.4%, dropping from 18,129 in 2019 to 17,884 in 2022. For the consecutive 18 years spanning from 2002 to 2020, the state consistently ranked highest in the number of collisions.

A report by two experts in the International Journal of Research in Management and Technology reveals that 82% of collision fatalities in India are attributed to driving under the influence of alcohol. Despite strong opposition from some political leaders against state-operated TASMAC shops selling alcohol, advocating for total prohibition, opposing governments argue that prohibition could lead to illegal liquor, historically associated with numerous fatalities. The significant surge in the number of vehicles, rising from 8.8 million in 2007 to 16 million in 2012, without substantial improvements in road infrastructure, is also considered a key factor contributing to the high incidence of collisions.