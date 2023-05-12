Boys, 6 and 3, Crash Parents’ Car, While Driving to Buy a Toy Car

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that two brothers, two brothers, aged 6 and 3, took their parents’ car for a ride on the Malaysian island of Langkawi late Wednesday, where they were picked up by local authority after it lost control and collided into a lamp post. Recently this news has come on the internet and it’s circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as lots of people are very shocked. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, this tragic accident occurred at around 11:15 Wednesday late night. The children involved were driving a Toyota Vios car and suffered minor injuries on their chins. But, luckily the three years old Younger brother did not suffer any wounds. Now this news gaining huge attention from people. They are searching for the news on the internet on the internet as they must be very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Scroll down to the next page for information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Boys, 6 and 3, Crash Parents’ Car, While Driving

As we already mentioned, the six years old child was driving a passenger- his brother, aged three. This fatal incident took place when the car, travelling from Ulu Melaka towards Kampung Nyior Chabang, lost control and crashed into a lamppost near Kampung Titi Chanwang. Now the 95-second video of the accident is getting viral on many social networking sites and gaining huge attention from people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the accident video was shared on many social networking sites including Facebook and the WhatsApp application last night. In the video, the boys sitting in the driver's seat, wearing casual shirts and red pants. They can be heard telling passers-by that they want to go to the toy store to purchase a model car. This news left many people in shock. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Currently, the investigation of the case is ongoing by the police.