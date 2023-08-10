BPH vs WEF Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire The Hundred

Hello friends, here we are back with big news for those who love to watch cricket matches. This match will be played between two powerful teams as a very well-known The Hundred league is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire. Both team players will give their best to win the match. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BPH vs WEF match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Hundred is all set to entertain its fans with its two powerful teams. Fans must be very curious to know about the match as they also want to support their favourite team. Birmingham Phoenix will take on Welsh Fire in The Hundred at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. If we talk about the weather then the Weather in Birmingham, US is cloudy and there are 20% chances of precipitation during the game. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: The Hundred

Team: Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) vs Welsh Fire (WEF)

Day: Thursday

Date:10th August 2023

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) Possible Playing 11:1.Will Smeed, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Moeen Ali(C), 4. Liam Livingstone, 5. Jamie Smith(WK), 6. Dan Mousley, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Benny Howell, 9. Adam Milne, 10. Tom Helm, 11. Kane Richardson

Welsh Fire (WEF) Possible Playing 11:1.Luke Wells, 2. Joe Clarke(WK), 3. Stephen Eskinazi, 4. Tom Abell(C), 5. Glenn Phillips, 6. David Willey, 7. David Payne, 8. Roelof van der Merwe, 9. Ben Green, 10. Haris Rauf, 11. Shaheen Afridi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very hardworking and talented. They are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire on 10th August 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. Now fans must be very curious to know about the recent match result Then the WEF team won 2 matches on the other hand the BPH team won 0 matches and lost 1 match. As per the scoreboard, the WEF team looks good during the recent matches and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.