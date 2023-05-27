BR-U20 vs NI-U20 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20 U20 Football World Cup

Hello all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of big news exciting news with you that one of the best U20 Football World Cup leagues is all set to entertain its fans. Now this match is going to be played between Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20. Now all the fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be more enjoyable and outstanding. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BR-U20 vs NI-U20 match and we will share it with you in this article.

The U20 Football World Cup match between Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20 will be played at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Argentina. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Brazil U20 (BR-U20) vs Nigeria U20 (NI-U20)

League: U20 Football World Cup

Date: 27th May 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Argentina

Brazil U20 (BR-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1.Kaua Santos, 2. Arthur Soares, 3. Andre Dhominique, 4. Robert Renan, 5. Jean Pedroso, 6. Andrey Santos, 7. Ronald Falkoski, 8. Guilherme Mafra Biro, 9. Marlon Gomes, 10. Giovani Henrique, 11. Matheus Nascimento

Nigeria U20 (NI-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kingsley Aniagboso, 2. Daniel Bameyi, 3. Solomon Agbalaka, 4. Benjamin Fredrick, 5. Abel Ogwuche, 6. Victor Eletu, 7. Daniel Daga, 8. Samson Lawal, 9. Salim Lawal, 10. Jude Sunday, 11. Ibrahim Muhammad

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are very popular and talented and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20 on 27th May 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Argentina. The BR-U20 team won 3 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 1 match and The NI-U20 team won 4 matches, and lost 1 match. The NI-U20 team has more chances to win the match.