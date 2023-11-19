Brad Nagel Missing: 45-year-old Man From Red Wing, Minnesota

Authorities in Red Wing, Minnesota, are asking for the public’s help in locating Brad Nagel. Nagel was last seen on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, at approximately 11:45 pm. Nagel’s disappearance has caused a lot of concern among his friends and family, as well as the Red Wing community. Nagel was a resident of Red Wing and is believed to have been traveling in Diamond Bluff / Hager City at the time of his disappearance. Continue reading this article for more information.

Brad Nagel is a 45-year-old resident of Red Wing, Minn. He was a caring and hard-working man who loved to fish and hunt. For over a decade, Brad worked as a store manager at a hardware store in Red Wing. He also served as a volunteer fireman for over a decade, showing courage and dedication to the community. Brad was married to Lisa, a nurse turned beauty entrepreneur. Brad was a devoted husband and father of two children, one son and one daughter. The Red Wing community is taking Brad’s well-being very seriously. Swipe down to get more details.

Brad Nagel Missing

Brad Nagel went missing after he abruptly stopped communicating with his family and friends on the evening of November 15. Details regarding his whereabouts and physical condition are still unknown. This has raised concerns among those who knew him. He was last seen leaving his home in a 2005 black Chevy Colorado with license number DLB 549. As a result of this information, we are reopening the investigation into Brad Nagel’s disappearance. Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department has been notified and is conducting a full-scale search. We are working to gather more information about Brad’s whereabouts and acquaintances leading up to the last time he spoke with his family or friends. At the same time, we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this black Chevy Colorado.