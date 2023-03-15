Brain Mosley Cause of Death? Longtime Assistant District Attorney Brain Mosley Dies

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Brain Mosley has passed away recently. He was a longtime assistant district attorney who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday when he was 55 years old. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Brain Mosley was a longtime assistant district lawyer. He was a familiar and friendly face in the Rapides Parish Courthouse. He worked in a Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor and where spent more than 14 years. He bravely worked through his illness and continued to prosecute cases during a hit battle with the disease. He was a very pure-hearted person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney, Brian Mosley is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 55 on Saturday 11 March 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a fight with esophageal cancer.

Brian Mosley was a very kind and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony. As per the report, his funeral ceremony is going to happen on 16 March 2023 from 10 am to noon at Pentecostals of Alexandria located at 2817 Rapides Ave. Since his passing news has come many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.