Brandon Smiley Death Reason? Comedian Rickey Smiley Son Brandon Smiley Passed Away

Several shockwaves are pouring on social media that drowned the entire film industry once again after the sudden passing of a popular Atlanta radio host, Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon Smiley. Yes, Brandon Smiley sadly passed away at the age of 32. This shocking news has left everyone heartbroken. He was a kind and beautiful person who was always known for his brilliant gestures for others. According to the sources, Brandon Smiley died on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023. With this, the Atlanta radio host confirmed the passing of his son on Sunday through a Facebook post.

The post reads,” I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Branda, his siblings and his daughter Storm”. After the news of Brandon was confirmed by his father on social media, other popular personalities like Loni Love, Fred Davenport, and Randall Woodfin paid their deep condolences to the Smiley family who is going through a difficult time. Loni Love wrote,” Family please keep my brother Rickey Smiley and his entire family in prayer..his son has passed away… Brandon was such a beautiful light and joy to us all.. this is devastating and heartbreaking.. rest in power”.

Brandon Smiley Death Reason?

Along with this, many are trying to know what was the reason behind Brandon’s sudden passing. Is he suffering from any disease? Many questions are being asked by officials but there is no clarification that how did Brandon Smiley die. Yes, the official cause of Brandon’s death has not been revealed yet but the sources are trying to collect more details. A video was also shared by Rickey on social media and in the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was one the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from”.

Rickey Smiley is widely known for his amazing comedy and a host for the popular talk show “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” which is based out of Atlanta. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Rickey also tweeted a picture of his son while performing at The StarDome in 2020. Many people reached out to offer their condolences after Brandon’s passing was confirmed officially. He was born in Georgia and raised by his father along with his young brother Aaryn Smiley and sister D’Essence Smiley He went to The University of Alabama at Birmingham from where he graduated with a degree in Communications & Media Arts in 2012.