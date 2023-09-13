Brave Labrador: Indian Army Dog Dies While Protecting Troops During Operation

6 year old Indian Army labrador dog displayed a patriotic act and lost his life while protecting fellow Indian Army Soldier. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come stating that a 6-year-old Labrador dog has lost his life while giving protection to his handler soldier. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Kent, a Labrador of the female breed, belonging to the 21st Army Dog Unit, sacrificed her life while attempting to protect her handler.

In an encounter that occurred in Narla village, Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, Kent, a six-year-old Indian Army dog, tragically lost her life while protecting a soldier. Kent, a female Labrador from the 21st Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the pursuit of escaping terrorists when they became caught in intense gunfire. A spokesperson from the Defence Department explained, “Kent was leading a squad of soldiers tracking down fleeing terrorists when it was struck by heavy enemy fire.”

Kent, the Army dog, played a crucial role in ‘Operation Sujaligala’ by leading a group of soldiers in pursuit of escaping terrorists. Tragically, Kent succumbed to intense enemy fire while bravely protecting its handler, upholding the esteemed values of the Indian Army, as conveyed by a spokesperson to news agency PTI.



Meanwhile, during a gunfight in Rajouri, one suspected Pakistani terrorist and an Army soldier lost their lives, with three security personnel sustaining injuries in the exchange of gunfire. Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu Zone, reported that the confrontation occurred between terrorists and security forces within Narla village.



He stated, “During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was neutralized, and we also lost an Army soldier. Furthermore, three security personnel sustained injuries, including two Army soldiers and one special police officer.” The Indian army employs various breeds of dogs for a range of missions, which encompass guarding, patrolling, mine detection, explosive detection (including Improvised Explosive Devices or IEDs), detecting illicit substances like drugs, and engaging potential threats. Labradors stand out as one of the world’s most gentle and affectionate canine breeds. They typically reach a height of approximately 25 inches and can weigh up to 80 lbs.

