Braydin Lewis Cause of Death? Young Hockey Player Died After a Long Battle With Cancer

19-year-old junior hockey player and defenseman Bradin Lewis passed away late on Saturday night. Let us know in detail how this young hockey player died and the reasons for his death. Bradin Lewis, an Indiana native who moved to Michigan to play for the Junior Hockey League team Metro Jets, became embroiled in the biggest controversy of them all. He was from Fort Wayne. Bredin was a member of the Metro Jets of the USPHL since 2020. The Metro Jets, the United States Premier Hockey League, and everyone who knew Bredin Lewis send their deepest sympathies to his family as well as the Jets team.

His friends described him as a happy, smiling, and grateful child. He was a strong and bright man. Almost all Komets have met Bredin Lewis at one point or another. Others recognized him from Hockey Fights Cancer Night when Lewis dropped the puck for the proper opening faceoff of a Komets game on February 18. Others knew him from the tight-knit local hockey community at the Sporton/Parkview Icehouse. “He came in and read us the lineup in the locker room, fired up all the boys. Everyone understood the impact he had on this team, the community in general, and the Fort Wayne Komets,” said captain Anthony Petruzelli of the four-game losing streak. Said after breaking.

Braydin Lewis Cause of Death?

Bradin, a Fort Wayne native and Metro Jets hockey player, died Saturday after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Bradin was diagnosed with glioblastoma last summer. Medical examination revealed a tumor the size of a golf ball. Lewis underwent immediate brain surgery. At Beaumont Health, he later did radiation therapy, also known as proton therapy. His father, Adam Lewis, works at Steel Dynamics Inc., and his wife, Kristen, is a deputy sheriff. The Sportone/Parkview Icehouse hosted a Komets alumni game on August 20 to support the medical expenses of Bradin Lewis.

Unfortunately, Lewis passed away suddenly on Saturday night leaving his friends and family members in grief. Bradin Lewis, son of former Komets player Adam Lewis, passed away on Saturday night, April 15, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. A member of the Metro Jets of the USPHL and a defenseman, Lewis managed to play 6 games with the Jets this season, scoring 3 goals and 4 points, despite his diagnosis. He was a Jets player since 2020. The sad news was confirmed by the Metro Jets hockey team on their social media pages.