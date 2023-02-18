BRE vs CRY Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match Premier League Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Premier League is back with one more match tonight. The league always comes with lots of matches in recent days and now, the league is coming back with one more match. According to the sources, team Brentford (BRE) and team Crystal Palace (CRY) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have played many matches in recent days and now, they are coming back with one more match. Team Brentford has played 22 matches while team Crystal Palace has also played 22 matches. Keep reading to get more details here.

Through this article, we will share some essential details regarding to the upcoming match such as time, date, venue, league, and lineup players. Those who are creating their Dream11 team, need to choose some of the best players tonight before the match. Some of the players such as Ferguson N, and Zaha W will not be a part of the match. Along with this, few players will not be a part of the match, Jansson P, Strakosha T, Andersen J, Hughes W, Richards S, and Ward J will remain questionable until the match begins.

BRE vs CRY Match Details

Team Names:- Brentford (BRE) vs Crystal Palace (CRY)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- Brentford Community Stadium (London)

Date:- Saturday, February 18, 2023

Time:- 08:30 PM (IST) – 03:00 PM (GMT)

BRE vs CRY Squad Player

Brentford (BRE):- David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard, Josh Da-Silva, Pontus Jansson, Ryan Trevitt, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Finley Stevens, Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jorgensen, Kevin Schade, Frank Onyeka, Tristan Crama, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis Potter, Thomas Strakosha, Saman Ghoddos, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Matthew Cox.

Crystal Palace (CRY):- Vicente Guaita, Michael Olise, Chris Richards, Albert Sambi Lokonga, James McArthur, Sam Johnstone, Owen Goodman, David Ozoh, Joseph Whitworth, Nathan Ferguson, Jairo Riedewald, Odsonne Edouard, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Joachim Andersen, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucoure, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Naouirou Ahamada, Luka Milivojevic, Kofi Balmer, James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guehi, and Jeffrey Schlupp.

BRE vs CRY Lineups Player

Brentford (BRE):- David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.

Crystal Palace (CRY):- Vicente Guaita, James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucoure, Jordan Ayew, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

BRE vs CRY Match Prediction

As we can see that team Brentford is in the 8th spot with 22 matches where they won 8 matches and lost 4 matches. Another side, team Crystal Palace have won 6 and lost 9 matches out of 22 matches. If we talk about the prediction that which team has more chances to win this match so, team BRE has a better chance to win this match tonight.