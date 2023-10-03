Breanne McKean Cause of Death? Daughter of school Athletic Director 17 Dies After Collapsing On The Field

Who was Breanne McKean? Daughter of school athletic director, 17, dies after collapsing on the field during a game. Breanne McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School in Ashland, Ohio, tragically passed away during school program festivities on Friday, September 29. The 17-year-old, who was introduced as a Homecoming Queen candidate during the event, collapsed on the football field. According to Mapleton Local Schools, McKean’s passing was a result of an undisclosed “medical emergency.” Tim McKean, Breanne’s father and an athletic director at the Ohio high school, explained that his daughter collapsed on the field where the Mounties were scheduled to play South Central. Breanne was then rushed to Ashland Hospital, where she was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

Tim expressed that his daughter had a profound impact on numerous lives and was “the world to us.” He also mentioned that Breanne had earned varsity letters in various sports, including basketball, volleyball, and softball. The Ashland Source reported that when South Central head coach Derek Fisher and Mapleton head coach Matt Stafford received news of Breanne’s passing, they made the joint decision to suspend the football game at halftime.

Breanne McKean Cause of Death?

Jenny Taylor, an investigator with the Ashland County Coroner’s Office, informed the outlet that the teenager’s body was transferred to Lucas County for a post-mortem examination. In a heartfelt tribute to McKean, the Mapleton school district conveyed, “Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the McKean family, friends, and the Mapleton community.” The district’s statement on their Facebook page further expressed, “Mapleton staff and grief counselors were readily available to offer comfort and assistance following this heartbreaking news.” The statement extended gratitude to the South Central community, including their administration, coaches, players, and fans, for their kindness and support on that evening.



The message also extended appreciation to the Mapleton community and neighboring school districts and communities for their continuous support, encouragement, and prayers during this challenging period. Officials have confirmed that counseling services will be available on Monday to provide support to those impacted by this tragic incident. In response to the unfortunate event, the homecoming dance, initially planned for the day after the tragedy, has been canceled, along with all Mapleton athletic events until Wednesday. The girl’s volleyball team, which included McKean as a member, has also released a message regarding the cancellation of a scheduled youth volleyball camp and games for the week.