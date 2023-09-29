Brenda Powell Death Reason? Ohio Student Sydney Powell Gets 15 Years to Life in Prison

Recently, a student was sentenced to prison for 15 years, and this news is rapidly running on the top of the internet. It is shared that Sydney Powell, a student of Ohio stabbed her mother to death over college suspension and she gets 15 years to life in prison for killing her mother. After coming out of this news many people hit the search engine and asked who is Sydney Powell, who is her mother, why she killed her mother, and more about this incidnet. So, we made an article and shared all the information about this incident and also talked about the suspect.

According to the exclusive sources and reports, She had been kicked out of college and flew into a murderous rage when her mother found out and she was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. She killed her mother, Brenda Powell, and was sentenced to around 15 years in prison. Her mother was 50 years old at the time of her passing and she was killed by her own daughter. She was stabbed around 30 times in the neck by using an iron skillet on 3 March 2020 which led to her demise. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Brenda Powell Death Reason?

After this incident, the authorities arrested the suspect. Sydney was taken to the court where the jury reached a verdict last week after a long deliberation of about six hours. She was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. The Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin handed Sydney the sentence to spend her whole life in prison on Thursday 28 September 2023. She will be eligible for parole after serving a decade and a half in jail under the life prison term. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident and herself.

Brenda was a child life specialist at Akron Children's Hospital located in Ohio. She was stabbed by her daughter about 30 times on her neck and then hit with an iron skillet and this incident happened on 3 March 2023 in Akron. Sydney was found guilty by a jury last week of murder, assault, and tampering with evidence. She had been kicked from the school for her poor grades and the community officials were on the phone with Brenda Powell when the fatal attack occurred.