Brendan O’Brien Cause of Death? The Voice Actor of Crash Bandicoot Passed Away

Brendan O'Brien has passed away. He was a very famous original voice actor who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 60.

Brendan O’Brien was a very well-known voice actor in Crash Bandicoot. He was born on 9 May 1962 in Hollywood, California. He glanced at both of his parents’ talents while forging his path. He was a beloved son of the performers Edmond O’Brien and Olga San Juan. He attended St. Martin’s de Tours in Brentwood, California before moving to Loyola High School in East Los Angeles. He was grateful for his Jesuit schooling and frequently said that it was harder than his time at Loyola Marymount. When he was 10 years old he made his acting debut in The Streets of San Francisco”. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Brendan O’Brien Cause of Death?

Brendan O’Brien was a voice actor who is no more among us and he took his last breath on 23 March 2023 when he was only 60 years old. Since his passing news has come on social media platforms many people are very broken and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, There is no information about Brendan O’Brien’s cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Brendan O'Brien was a very talented and dedicated person who played different characters from the franchise in the Naughty Dog era. Although he mainly acted in films and TV shows and both of his parents. He achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are saddened and they have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tributes to him on social media platforms.