BRG vs ARO Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Portuguese League match between Braga vs Arouca teams.

The Portuguese League match between Braga vs Arouca will be played on Sunday at Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Match Details

Team: Braga (BRG) vs Arouca (ARO)

League: Portuguese League

Date: Sunday

Day : 19th February 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Braga

Braga (BRG) Possible Playing 11: 1.Matheus Lima Magalhaes, 2. Cristian Borja, 3. Paulo Oliveira, 4. Victor Gomez, 5. Sikou Niakate, 6. Andre Horta, 7. Andre Castro, 8. Uros Racic, 9. Alvaro Djalo, 10. Pizzi, 11. Simon Banza

Arouca (ARO) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ignacio De Arruabarrena, 2. Joao Basso, 3. Mateus Quaresma, 4. Bogdan Milovanov, 5. Jerome Opoku, 6. David Simao, 7. Alan Ruiz, 8. Ismaila Soro, 9. Morlaye Sylla, 10. Antony Alves Santos, 11. Benji Michel

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Braga vs Arouca on 19th February 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal de Braga.