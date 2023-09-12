Brian David Sweeney Death Reason? Kendall Jenner Remembers Heartbreaking Story Of A 9/11

Kendall Jenner is gathering huge attention and popularity on the internet after sharing a voicemail and this voicemail is rapidly running on the top of the internet and social media pages. Lots of questions also arose such as who was Brian Sweeney, what is the post, what happened on 11 September 2001, why it was getting attention on the internet, and many more. In this article, we have shared all the single pieces of information about this incident and also talked more about Kendall Jenner.

According to the reports, Kendall has shared a voicemail that was left by Brian Sweeney, a former Navy pilot and passenger on United Flight 175, on her 22nd anniversary of the 11 September 2001 attack. The same message was shared by Kourtney Kardashian as a post on Instagram. It was a phone message shared by Brian to his wife Julie. It was his last message which was full of love for his wife and in this message, he also shared that “if things don’t go well, I just want to say I love you”. This post went viral and got huge popularity on the internet from the netizens. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Brian David Sweeney Death Reason?

Let us talk about the attack of 11 September 2001, which was a terrorist attack also known as the 9/11 attack. It was a series of coordinated suicide terrorist acts by the extremist group Al-Qaeda against the US. In this attack, a total of 19 hijackers were involved and they commandeered four commercial airliners, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, causing their collapse. Another place was stuck the Pentagon in Arlington while the fourth, United Flight 93, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania when the passengers bravely intervened. It was a terrible incident for the people and now it is again running in the trends of the internet sites.

If we talk about Brian David Sweeney, was a passenger aboard United Airlines Flight 175, the plane that was hijacked during the 9/11 attacks. He shared a voicemail message for his wife Julie and then the plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. He was the beloved husband who died in this attack and now getting attention when his wife shared his last voicemail message on the internet. This attack was one of the major attacks in history and the people of America remember this.