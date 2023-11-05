Headline

Brian Helmers Cause of Death? Know More About Him and His Funeral Plans

5 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Brain Helmers, a beloved alumnus of St. Cloud Technical College, passed away at the age of 37, leaving a deep and lasting impression on all who knew him. Brian’s enthusiasm for sports and commitment to his work were reflected in his vibrant personality, which touched the hearts of many. As we grieve his untimely passing, let us reflect on the joy he brought to our lives and the memories he left behind. Brian Lee Helmers was born on May 5th, 1986 in Fairmont to Gary and Sharon. He grew up in Martin County West Schools where he not only got his education but also made some great friends and memories.

Brian Helmers Cause of Death

He graduated in 2004, which meant the end of school and the start of a new life. He wanted to broaden his horizons, so he went to St. Cloud Tech College and focused on his studies and getting ready for the world of professional racing. After graduating, Brian started his professional career at Pioneer Hi-Brad International in 2006. He was a lab coordinator and put in a lot of effort to make sure everything went smoothly. Brian had a love for sports, especially golf, and he would spend hours on the course, laughing and having fun with his friends. He also loved dirt track racing, which gave him a whole new level of excitement.

Brian Helmers Cause of Death?

Brian Helmers, an alumnus of ST. Cloud Technical College and a beloved member of the Helmers family, passed away at the age of 37 on Thursday, 2nd November 2023 at Sanford Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD. At this time, the cause of death has not been released. We will continue to update this story as more details become available. Sami Jo Helmers Nelson shared her grief on her Facebook page. “Brian Helmers was a dear friend and family member,” she wrote. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Brian Helmers’ funeral will be held on Friday, the 10th of November, 2023. At 1:30 PM, at the Dunnell, MN, church, the service will be held to honor Brian’s life and legacy. Brian will be buried at the Dunnell Cemetery, Lake Fremont. Before the funeral, friends and family will have the opportunity to pay their respects to Brian at a time to be determined at a later date. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, the 9th, at Dunnell, MN’s Immanuel Lutheran church. The service will begin at 5:00 PM, and the funeral service will be at 7:00 PM.

