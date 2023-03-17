Brian Walsh Cause of Death? Australian TV Legend Brian Walsh Passed Away at 68

Brian Walsh, one of the popular media executives, who helped revive a struggling soap opera which is known as Neighbours in the 1980s, sadly passed away at the age of 67. It is saddened to learn about the passing of the beloved media executive who is no more between us. He held several positions at many organizations during his career such as Ten Network, the UK’s Sky Broadcasting, Sky TV in Asia, and Australia’s Foxtel. Being a media personality, he was the man who also helped to build the career of such artists, as Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, and Guy Pearce.

Since the news of the personality broke on social media, his fans and several big fame are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and offering their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Actor Hugh Jackman shared his heartfelt condolence and penned a lengthy statement on behalf of himself and his loving wife, Doborra-Lee Furness. The Musician band, Marcia Hines wrote,” It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I write this post. One of the giants of the industry has passed away”.

Brian Walsh Cause of Death?

He continued,” I considered him a friend. Brian Walsh was so supportive of me in my career. He’d always be available for a talk when needed. Never too busy. I’ll miss him like so many others whose lives he touched. You will be sorely missed…. Rest In Peace, my friend”. Walsh was one of the key personality creative leaders and pioneers of Australian television over the past three decades. He was the most recently executive director at the Foxtel Group.

He began his career at ABC before moving to Radio2SM. He was the first foray into television came at Network Ten, where he helped to launch some of the popular shows such as Vietnam, The Bangkok Hilton, and The Dirtwar Dynasty. Being a TV personality, he was also the creative force behind another most iconic moment in Australian television – the Simply The Best Season launch for the NRL featuring Tina Turner.

Patrick Delany, The Foxtel Group CEO said,” This is a very difficult day for the Foxtel Group family, for Australia’s creative community and the millions of Australians who watched and loved the stories that Brian bought to life through television”. Brian Walsh will be always remembered by his family and friends. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.