Brisbane: Who is Mitchell Wilson? Dangerous Suspect with AK-47 Involved in Several Shootings

Mitchell Wilson was identified as a wanted man by the investigators looking into a suspicious fire at Sunnybank and gun crimes at Brendale and Mount Gravatt.

According to the report, following multiple horrifying events in Brisbane earlier this week, police have launched a search of a guy they assert is armed, dangerous and irrational and may be carrying an Ak-47. After a suspicious fire at Sunnybank on Thursday night and two other fights earlier that day where he reportedly discharged a firearm at Brendale and Mt Gravatt, 27 years old Mitchell James Wilson was issued an arrest warrant, as per the Brisbane Region Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who is Mitchell Wilson?

Reportedly, Mr Willson is Caucasian, around 185 cm tall, with a strong body, light brown hair and brown eyes. The person was encouraged by the police to come forward, and they have begged anyone to help him in eluding capture to “do the right thing.”Mr Willson allegedly discharged the semi-automatic handgun serval times during a fight with another man at a shop in Brendale on Thursday at around 2:45 pm. Superintendent Massingham told defined the fight as disturbing and concerning. The video incident shows Mr Wilson pulling a sizable gun out of a black bag and beginning to release it in the man’s direction.

After Mr Wilson allegedly grabbed the pistol and drove away in a grey Audi, which has since been discovered. This incident happened in Brendale, the person who is now out on bail for drug trafficking, cut off his ankle, and trafficked, the device at Bracken Ridge, as per Superintendent Massingham. At around 8:55 pm on Thursday, Mr Wilson allegedly waited for two ladies to exit a store on Logan Road in Mount Gravatt.