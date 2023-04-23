Bristol Band The Pop Group’s Mark Stewart Death And Obituary | Mark Stewart Cause of Death?

We are feeling very sad to share that the Pop Group Founder and frontman Mark has no more between us. According to the reports, he died on Friday. Mark Stewart was an English singer and founding member of The Pop group. The sad news is coming that, he died at the age of 62. He is very famous and a very hardworking person. According to Mute Records, the Pop Group founding member and frontman Mark Stewart died in the early hours of Friday. People are very familiar with his kind nature. He was a very hugely confident person.

After, his tragic death, there is marked a big question. Now, people are searching for him. How Mark Stewart died? what was the cause of death? If you want to know about him in detail, so continue with this page and read and read the full article.

Mark Stewart Cause of Death?

On Friday, the frontman and Pop Group Founding member died. He was only 62. The Pop Group was established in 1977. His nature was very warm, sensitive, creative, curious, intelligent, and hilarious nature. Further, he died on April 21, 2023.

He was remembered as a ‘Creative force of nature’ and a ‘dear friend’, with his bandmates and fellow musicians rushing to pay their respects. According to the Mute Records statement, working with Mark was a unique experience and his presence was a mix of confidence and sensitivity.

After searching all data, his cause of death is still unknown. There is no correct information about his cause of death. According to the reports, at this time Stewart’s family has requested privacy. If we talk about his career, he was educated at Bristol Grammar School. Also in the same year fellow musician Nick Sheppard. He began his music career in 1977 as a founder of The Pop Group. Also, he made several albums under his own name as well as collaborated with artists. In 2005, he released a collection of his best work on Soul Jazz Records entitled Kiss the Future.

Tributes have been paid by @MuteUk on Twitter ” We’ve lost such a dear friend, please respect the privacy of Mark’s family and friends at this time. MARK STEWART- 10/8/60 – 21/4/23. Also, sky news writes on Twitter ” Mark Stewart, frontman of the experiment post-punk band The Pop Group, has died at the age of 62. Further, Sagar Wrote, “Mark was the most amazing mind of my generation, RIP. While the cause of death remains unconfirmed, Marks’ family has requested privacy during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.