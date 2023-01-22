Brittany Hightower Death Reason: The Sickle Cell Community Member Dies At 22:- It is saddening to hear that the beloved member of The Sickle Cell Community, Brittany Hightower has sadly passed away. According to the sources, Brittany took her last breath on January 1, 2023, after a long battle with sickle cells. Some of the reports suggest that Brittany followed her mother into the afterlife just a few days after her mother’s unfortunate passing. Since the news of her death was announced, many people including her family members and friends are paying tribute to her and giving condolences to her family members who are going through a very difficult time. Keep reading to know more about her unfortunate passing.

According to the sources, Brittany Hightower was suffering from the sickle cell for a very long time and with this, she has been receiving proper treatment but even then, she couldn’t survive from this deadly disease. Brittany’s knows ones are trying to collect more details related to her and paying tributes by posting on Facebook. One of the Facebook posts reads,” I’m just now hearing about the death of Brittany Hightower. She was a beautiful young mom who had sickle cell anemia and passed away very recently. The video here is very distressing and disturbing. The medical misogynoir this woman faced is enough to bring you to tears. This is dated a while back. But she was still being unfairly treated by the medical system prior to her death”.

What Happened To Brittany Hightower?

According to the sources, Brittany Hightower was hospitalized in Houston on December 24, 2022, after suffering stomach pains. The reports say that she was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia and also placed in an isolated area due to coronavirus protocols. It was also reported that she had some verbal abuse by hospital staff and was physically assaulted by the police officer. Evidence in the form of a video was shared on social media that show verbal abuse during her stay in the hospital.

Now, social media is trying to know what actually happened with Brittany Hightower. Well, there is no much about her personal life as her family members are not in the condition to talk to anyone about Brittany. A post reads,” Our Deepest Condolences to the Family & Friends of Sickle Cell Warrior, Brittany Hightower, Days after losing her mother, we are seeing reports that Brittany Hightower has passed away. The Sickle Cell Community is mourning her loss. We send our deepest condolences to her family”.