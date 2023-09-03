Brockville Crash: 1 Dead After Boat Flips on St. Lawrence River CCTV Footage

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to death and a terrible accident. Now, this news is running on the trends of the news and internet sites. It is shared that a fatal boat crash incident happened on Saturday morning 2 September 2023 in which a prominent Kingstonian passed away. It was a marine incident in which a 64-year-old person passed away and his death news is heartbreaking news for his loved ones. This news attracts the interest of many who are hitting the search engine to know more. Let us continue this article and talk about every single piece of detail.

This terrible incident became a topic of discussion and our sources gathered a lot of details about this incident. After this incident. police began an investigation and shared some reports. Police authorities responded to a call at about 8:00 pm and they reported that a boat had flipped in the water near Butternut Bay. Police shared that a marine incident took place on the St. Lawrence River near Brockville in which a 64-year-old person died. Two boats were involved in this fatal incident and one of them was removed from the lot of G.C. Hudson Supply on Sunday.

1 Dead After Boat Flips on St. Lawrence River

Police shared that there were two people in the boat and one was a 64 years old from the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township was confirmed dead at the incident place. On the other side, the second person was rushed to the hospital but currently, there are no details provided about his current condition. It is also shared by one boat captain that he saw a twin-hulled vessel hit a wave and flip which resulted in a horrifying incident. The two people on the boat were injured and they were pulled out of the water by a nearby finishing boat. Currently, no information has been shared about the two victims, and our sources are on the way to fetch a lot.

Police also checked in the water to find more people but later it is shared that there were only two people on the boats. The assistance of the Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction team is also involved in this investigation. Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing and the police continue to investigate this fatal accident but presently not many details have been shared or provided. We will update you soon after getting more information about this incident. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on the latest news topics.