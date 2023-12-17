CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Brown County Accident: Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15, CCTV Video

12 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again we are here to share the latest update for you. Recently a piece of sad news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a terrible accident occurred on Highway 15 on Saturday morning. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting people’s attention. After hearing about this incident, people have started asking many questions like when did the accident occur. Has an investigation into this accident been started? There are many concerns about this accident, including one that people are becoming increasingly curious to know about. Do you all want to know more about this accident? If yes, then stay with us till the conclusion of the post as we have all the information you need.

Brown County Accident

According to the information, it has been learned that a fatal collision between two drivers took place on Highway 15 south of Linden Township on Saturday morning. This incident had worried the people of the community. Information about this incident was received by the police after the incident occurred. After hearing about this incident, the police reached the spot and continued their investigation. During the investigation, the police gave their statement to the public about this incident and said that this terrible incident happened at 2:30 am on Saturday on Highway 15 south of Linden Township in southeastern Minnesota.

Brown County Accident

However, the consequences of this incident were very bad as both the drivers who were victims of this incident died on the spot. The police have conveyed the news of the death of both drivers to their families and are continuing their investigation into the incident, keeping the incident site sealed. The death of both drivers has come as proof of how dangerous this incident would be. However, till now the police have not made any disclosure as to how this incident happened.

But the police have given information about both the victims, in which it was said that one person was 28-year-old Luis Perez and the other person was 33-year-old Aaron Gronau. Police also said that both the drivers were residents of New Ulm. After this incident, the police clearly stated that both the drivers were not wearing seat belts due to which they died. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.

