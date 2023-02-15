BRU vs BEN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello, all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing exciting news with you that a very well-known and amazing UEFA Champions League is all set for this match. This match is going to be played between Club Brugge vs Benfica. This match is going to be played between amazing teams and they always give their best for winning the trophy and entertain their fans. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match as they are searching for the match details on the internet. Here we have more information about the BRU vs BEN match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge vs Benfica will be played on Thursday at Jan Breydel Stadium. The weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match.

Match Details

Team: Club Brugge (BRU) vs Benfica (BEN)

Date: 16th February 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium

League: UEFA Champions League

Match prediction

This match is going to be played between Club Brugge vs Benfica on 16th February 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Club Brugge looks in good form in recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match.