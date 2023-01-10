Bruce Murray Death Reason? Former New Zealand Opener Bruce Murray Passed Away at 82

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known Cricketer Bruce Murray has passed away reportedly at the age of 82. He was a former New Zealand cricketer who is no longer among his close ones. He took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Now the whole sports community has been mourning his death. Numerous people are curious to know about Bruce Murray and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article. So let’s continue the article.

Bruce Murray’s full name was Bruce Alexander Grenfell Murray QSO a Test cricket player for New Zealand who played thirteen Tests as a right-handed opening batsman between 1968 to 1971. His highest score of 90 came at Lahore in 1969. He also worked as a school principal in the Wellington area from 1981 to 2002 and was the writer of many geography textbooks. He was also one of just three players to have taken a Test wicket without conceding a run. He was an amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Bruce Murray Death Reason?

According to the report, a very famous former New Zealand cricketer Bruce Murray has passed away recently at the age of 82. He had taken his last breath on 10 January 2023, Tuesday. Currently, lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death but there is no information about his cause of death as has been not disclosed by his family and friends if we will get any information about her cause of death then we will update you.

As far as we know, Bruce Murray was born on 18 September 1940 in Johnsonville, Wellington, New Zealand. He completed his school at Hutt Valley High School after that he had gone to Victoria University of Wellington to study geography. He was living with his daughter and his son-in-law. Since his passing news went viral on social networking sites. Many people have been expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.