Bruddah Waltah Cause of Death? Man Who Made ‘Sweet Lady of Waiahole’ famous, Dead at 68

Bruddah Waltah was also known among people as Walter Aipolani. The breaking news is coming that Bruddah Waltah is no more. His sudden passing left the whole music industry in shock. He was a singer, guitarist, and songwriter. People are mourning the late Walter Aipolani. Currently, his demise news is in the eye of the news channel headlines and people are very curious to know his cause of death. The sudden passing of such a personality is very hurtful. In this article, we will give you information about his death and also give you information about his funeral. More information regarding this news mention below.

According to the sources. Bruddah Waltah is no more. Before talking about his demise news let’s look at his profile. Bruddah Waltah was a very well-known Hawaiian musician. He was born in 1955 in Hilo. When he was a child he shifted Oahu with his mother and father. He was very passionate about singing. His desire was to become a musician. His fans called him as Father of Hawaiian Reggae. His band name is Aku Palu whose meaning is “Bloody Fish Guts”. He did his first stage performance with his brothers. His sister is also a famous dancer and musician.

Bruddah Waltah Cause of Death?

Further, his fans want to know his cause of death. Bruddah Waltah a very well-known musician passed away on August 17, 2023. His passing news left everyone devasted. His passing news creates a huge buzz on the internet. He also got many awards due to his excellent performance. His first album name is Hawaiian Reggae which was one of the hit albums in the 1990s time. He got immense popularity after the release of his first album while his album selling was around 100,000 cassette tapes. At that time his album craze was very high among the people. Still, his fans are not believing that he is no more.

Moreover, Bruddha's cause of death is still unknown. His cause of death is not revealed yet maybe his family wants privacy during their difficult. This is a very tough time for his family who lost their loved ones. His life was too cut short. His fans are mourning him. Further, his passing news was first shared by his family member through social media posts. He was a loving father, brother, and grandfather. He was an inspiration for young people. This is a big loss for the music industry. His legacy never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.