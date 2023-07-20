BRW vs MP Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Global T20 Canada Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing Global T20 Canada leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers. Both teams are very popular among people as they always give their best for winning the match. Now fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BRW vs MP match and we will share it with you in this article.

Global T20 Canada is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now all the fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be very entertaining and interesting. Brampton Wolves will take on Mississauga Panthers in Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Brampton, CA is clean but there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, venue, lineup, time, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Global T20 Canada

Team: Brampton Wolves (BRW) vs Mississauga Panthers (MP)

Date:21st July 2023

Day: Friday

Time:01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Brampton Wolves (BRW) Possible Playing 11:1.Usman Khan(WK), 2. Max O’Dowd, 3. Mark Chapman, 4. Colin de Grandhomme, 5. Logan van Beek, 6. Jan Frylinck, 7. Hussain Talat, 8. Tim Southee, 9. Usama Mir, 10. Harbhajan Singh(C), 11. Jeremy Gordon

Mississauga Panthers (MP) Possible Playing 11:1.Azam Khan(WK), 2. Chris Gayle, 3. Cameron Delport, 4. Tom Cooper, 5. Shoaib Malik(C), 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Navneet Dhaliwal, 8. Mihir Patel, 9. Usman Qadir, 10. Jaskaran Singh Buttar, 11. Zahoor Khan

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are famous and talented. They are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers on 21st July 2023 from 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT) at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada. As per the recent match result, Brampton Wolves has very good and it has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.