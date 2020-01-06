BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched Price at Rs 15.36 lakh Specification Features Images :- Toyota has started bookings for the BS6 version of the Toyota Innova Crysta in India and the company says that it will be offered to consumers at a special celebratory price. The Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 is priced from Rs. 15.36 lakh, going up to Rs. 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will be offered in both standard and Touring Sports versions. The token amount for the booking is set at Rs. 50,000 and a few dealers we spoke to, in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai said that the deliveries of the BS6 Innova Crysta will only begin at the end of February 2020. The Innova Crysta is offered with two diesel – 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre – and of course there is the 2.7-liter petrol on offer as well. All these engines will make the transition to BS6.

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched

The Innova Crysta has for long been the mainstay of Toyota’s India line-up, and the switch to BS6 engines has brought with it a major hike in price. While the BS6 petrol Innova Crysta is anywhere between Rs 31,000 to Rs 63,000 more expensive depending on the variant, prices for the Innova Crysta diesel are up by Rs 59,000 to as high as Rs 1.3 lakh for the mid-spec VX variants.

The Innova Crysta Touring Sport, meanwhile, is pricier by Rs 41,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Also worth noting is the fact that Toyota has billed these prices ‘introductory’, so they will almost certainly rise further in the time to come.

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta Specification Features

Toyota has chosen to introduce the BS6 Innova Crysta with only one diesel engine – the trusty 2.4-liter unit, which has been upgraded to meet BS6 norms with the help of a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). The 174hp, 2.8-liter diesel – which was only available with an automatic gearbox – is not part of the Innova range now in the interests of keeping prices in check.

Toyota has also not shared updated power figures for the BS6 Innova Crysta, but we shall update this story with the figures as soon as we have them.

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta Reviews Images

The rest of the Innova package continues unchanged. There are no other cosmetic or mechanical changes to the MPV, the only notable difference being the 2.4-liter diesel – which could previously only be had with a five-speed manual gearbox – now also comes with the option of a six-speed automatic gearbox.