BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Increases Validity By 71 Days :- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on the celebration of 71st Republic Day has increased the validity of the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan for offering additional 71 days. This new offer is going to be valid from January 26.

In addition to that, the Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid recharge plan usually offers 365 days of validity. On the other hand, the latest offer extends the validity to as many as 436 days. The additional validity is offered on the eve of 71st Republic Day that is going to take place in few days on Sunday, January 26.

One must also take note that this offer is not a permanent hike and is going to be valid between January 26 and February 15, 2020. Talking about the benefits of this Rs. 1,999 plan, it comes with a data of 3GB per day, unlimited voice calling with a FUP limit of 250 minutes each day, as well as 100 SMSes every day.

The long-term prepaid plan of Rs. 1,999 also offers free BSNL TV subscription. Previously, the plan was also offering SonyLIV subscription, which was withdrawn previous month.

BSNL-focussed blog BSNL Teleservices first reported the increase in the validity of the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan. On the other hand, BSNL later confirmed the development via a press release.

Previous year in the month of December, all the telcos hiked their prepaid plans apart from BSNL. In spite of of increasing the cost the company is proposing extra validity on selected plans. This may possibly be a good strategy from the telco for grabbing more subscribers as well as boost the user base. The only drawback for the company is lack of 4G services. On the other hand, it has been anticipated that the company is looking for expanding the services in 20 more telecom circles by March 2020. At the present date, the service is accessible in few districts of Karnataka and Kerala.