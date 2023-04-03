BTB Savage Cause of Death? Real Name, Rapper Shot And Killed In Houston

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous rapper BTB Savage has passed away reportedly. He was a talented Amateaur rapper who is no more among his close ones. On the basis of the report, the rapper was shot and killed. His tragic death left many people in shock and pain. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social networking sites. This news left lots of questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about BTB Savage and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

BTB Savage was a very famous rapper who was a native of Cleveland, Ohio. His real name was Brian Thompson but he was professionally known as a BTB Savage. But later he moved to Texas and where he attended Churchill High School in San Antonio and used to play basketball. After completing his graduation, he slowly developed an interest in music. He went through financial issues and ended up joining the military. Later he started to take rapping seriously and decided to follow a profession in the industry. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

BTB Savage Cause of Death?

As per the report, a very famous rapper BTB Savage is no more among his close ones. He was shot and killed while in his vehicle on 30 March 2023, Thursday. This tragic incident happened at around 6:10 pm at the 2100 block of Mid Lane. But currently, there is not much information about the incident. During the investigation, police believed that the rapper was an intentional target considering that several shot casings were discovered on the spot. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Since the rapper's passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. He was a very talented and amazing rapper and he will be always missed by his close ones. Many people also expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.