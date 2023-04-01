BTB Savage Shot Dead: Video of Rapper Killed in Houston Video Goes Viral Explained!

Recently the shocking and saddening incident has come on the internet that BTB Savage has passed away recently. He was a very talented Amateaur rapper who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday evening. On the basis of the report, the rapper published a picture of himself posing in the bloody victim’s pool from two months before. Hours later, he was fatally shot. His sudden death left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about BTB Savage and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

A very young rapper was shot and killed and this tragic accident happened on Thursday, 30 March 2023 in River Oaks Houston, only hours after he had made fun of an enemy whose death was associated with social media. But there is no information about the shooting's specifics is still not known. The source has confirmed that the death was fatally shot during a planned ambush on San Felipe street. It is very shocking and painful news for his family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person.

BTB Savage Shot Dead

According to the report, BTB Savage may have suffered many gunshot injuries based on video footage of the incident that spread on social networking sites and gained huge attention from the people. And as soon as the rapper’s passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines because no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

BTB Savage was a very talented young musician who was a resident of Cleveland, Ohio. His real name was Brian Thompson but he was better known as BTB Savage. He played basketball during his early years in school but never went on to work in the music business. Following connecting his first feature, he later opted to release his breaking single, break the bank. He was a very talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on social media many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.