Bubba Copeland Cause of Death? Alabama Mayor and Pastor Kills Himself After His Pics Create Controversy Online

by Ricky Maurya

F.L. “Bubba” Copeland, who was beloved by many for his work at First Baptist Church in Phenix City, as well as for his time as the mayor of the Smiths Station community, tragically passed away on Friday evening. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the pastor, who was married and the father of three children, had taken his own life around 5 p.m. The incident has caused a lot of debate about mental health and how difficult it is for community leaders to deal with public scrutiny. Recently, Copeland had been in trouble after it was reported that he was using a fake name to manage his private social media accounts, which he denied.

Bubba Copeland was one of the biggest names in Smiths Station. He was born on the 1st of November, 1961, and made a huge impact on the community during his time as mayor and after the tornado that destroyed the town in 2019. He was known for his compassionate leadership and active involvement in the community, and his faith kept him going strong. He was a great husband and dad, and he left behind three kids and a wife. He owned and ran the Country Market, and was also a pastor at Phenix City’s First Baptist Church. However, the controversy surrounding his private life has sparked a bigger debate about how much privacy is a person’s right and how much responsibility they have as a public figure.

On November 1, 1819 News, an Alabama-based nonprofit online news site, published a lengthy report detailing the pastor’s “secret life.” The report included screenshots of social media accounts where Copeland, who had been mayor of Smiths station since 2016, was pretending to be a “Brittni Blaire Summerlin,” a Redditor who described herself as a “transitioned transgender curvy girl” who “loves to smile, wear clothes and shoes.” According to a source, Copeland frequently posted photos of himself on the social media platform, including outfits that included his wife’s clothing. The report also said that Copeland often left comments on other Reddit posts, claiming to be a “thick transgender woman” and encouraging other transgender people to take HRT.

Copeland was the main pastor at First Baptist Church and also served as the mayor of the city. He owned a convenience store in Lake Harding in Salem. On Wednesday, he apologized to the church for any “embarrassment” caused by his personal life. He said he had been the target of an online attack and had tried to defend himself by saying it was just a “joke” that he did in private. He refused to explain why he had cross-dressed. People online said they would look into if the rumors were true and help the church and pastoral community. Some of the people who commented on Copeland’s Facebook page were also friends of his. Jones said the Lee County DA and sheriff’s office are investigating the death.

