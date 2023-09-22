Buddy Teevens Cause of Death? Dartmouth Football Coach, Dies 6 Months After Being Hit by Pickup While Cycling

In this article, we are going to talk about the loss of Buddy Teevens who recently passed away. He was an American college football coach and player who played as a quarterback at Dartmouth College. He began playing football at the college and became the coach. His death news is continuously circulating on the top of the internet and various social media platforms. It is said that he was involved in a terrible accident and many questions are also arising related to his passing. Let’s continue this article to learn every single piece of information regarding his death and also talk about what happened to him.

Recently, a horrifying crash incident occurred in which he lost his life. He died on Tuesday 19 September 2023 and he was 66 years old at the time of his demise. In this accident, he was injured seriously and sustained injuries in this accident. This accident took place on 16 March 2023 in which he was hit by a pickup truck in Florida while riding his bicycle. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors said that his spinal cord was injured and he lost his right leg. Some details remain to share, so continue your reading to know more.

Buddy Teevens Cause of Death?

He was born on 1 October 1956 in Pembroke, Massachusetts, United States. He was mostly known as Eugene Francis “Buddy” Teevens III and called by his short name Buddy Teevens. He was an American college football player and coach. He played at Dartmouth College as a quarterback where became the coach. He worked as a head coach from 1987 to 1991 and from 2005 until his passing. He also served as the head football coach at the University of Maine, Tulane University, and Stanford University. He was mostly known for his support and efforts towards making the sport safer. He was survived by his family members including his wife, Kirsten, and two children Lindsay and Eugene IV.

He was involved in an accident that occurred on 16 March 2023 in which he was hit by a Ford F150 in St. Augustine, Florida while riding his bicycle. From this accident, his spinal cord was injured and he lost his right leg, it is said that he died from the injuries that he sustained in this accident. He was 66 years old at the time of his passing and died on 19 September 2023. Many of his family members are expressing thier sorrows for his loss and sharing thier condolences.