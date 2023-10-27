Headline

Buffalo Shooting Investigations: Tragic Road-Rage Incident on I-190 CCTV Video

9 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 26th, 2023. The shooting resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as they investigate the shooting. According to Buffalo Police, the shooting occurred on the I-90. Police said it was a result of a “distributing road rage” incident. Let’s continue to read a single piece of information related to this incident. So, read it carefully.

Buffalo Shooting Investigations

Initial reports indicate that a shooting incident occurred on the southern lanes of Interstate 190 at approximately 11:00 AM. Upon receiving reports of a shooting on the highway, the New York State Police responded to the scene. Unfortunately, one individual was killed and another was injured in the incident. The precise details of the altercation are still being examined. Law enforcement agencies have placed a large number of officers in the vicinity of the incident. In collaboration with other local law enforcement agencies, the Buffalo Police Department is currently attempting to collect evidence, question witnesses, and unravel the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. Motorists are advised to remain away from the area as the investigation progresses. Swipe down and go below for further details related to this accident.

Buffalo Shooting Investigations

These incidents are a huge reminder of how important it is to be patient and respectful on the roads. Everyone needs to be on the lookout, let us know if you see anything out of the ordinary, and be extra careful when driving. We want to make sure everyone is safe and we’ll do whatever we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We’ll keep you updated as we get more info and do our best to figure out what happened. Buffalo Police Department is still investigating the I-190 road rage shooting. We’ll have more updates as we get more information. We need everyone’s help with the investigation and any info we can get. Keep reading to know more about this incident.

The Buffalo shooting on I-190 is a wake-up call about the dangers of road rage and how we need to be more aware of it and make sure our communities are safe. As the investigation continues, the Buffalo Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will do whatever it takes to get justice for the people who did this terrible thing. Stick our news for any further news updates.

