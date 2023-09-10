Buntine Highway Accident: Two Dead in Fatal Remote NT Car Crash CCTV Video

The Northern Territory Police are conducting an investigation into a deadly car collision that occurred on the Buntine Highway. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come stating The Northern Territory Police are delivered an investigation into a deadly car collision that occurred on the Buntine Highway. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. A fatal accident on a remote highway in the Northern Territory has claimed the lives of two individuals, while a third person is currently hospitalized.





NT Police said officers received reports about midday on Saturday that a single vehicle had rolled on the Buntine Highway, between Top Springs and the Victoria Highway. Two occupants were declared deceased at the scene and a third was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to NT Police. NT Health confirmed on Sunday afternoon that a 22-year-old man was in a stable condition at Royal Darwin Hospital. Major Crash detectives have been sent to the area and a crime scene has been established. NT Police said it was investigating the incident, and advised motorists travelling on the Buntine Highway to expect delays.

Buntine Highway Accident

