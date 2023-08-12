BUR vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch matches. A very popular and outstanding Premier League is all set to entertain its fans with its two outstanding teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Burnley vs Manchester City. Both teams have a huge fan following as they always give their best to win the match. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the (MCI vs BUR) match and we will share it with you in this.

The league is back with its two amazing teams. Both teams have amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Burnley will be played at Turf Moor. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Fans must be very curious to know about match details including team, date, time, day, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Premier League

Team: Burnley (BUR) vs Manchester City (MCI)

Day: Saturday

Date: 12th August 2023

Time:12:30 AM IST

Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley (BUR) Possible Playing 11:1.Bailey Peacock-Farrell, 2. Connor Roberts, 3. Ian Maatsen, 4. Louis Beyer, 5. Ameen Al-Dakhil, 6. Johann Gudmundsson, 7. Victor da Silva, 8. Josh Cullen, 9. Anass Zaroury, 10. Nathan Tella, 11. Lyle Foster

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Playing 11:1.Stefan Ortega, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Aymeric Laporte, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Rico Lewis, 6. Kevin De Bruyne, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Riyad Mahrez, 9. Phil Foden, 10. Erling Haaland, 11. Julian Alvarez

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have excellent and skilful players. They are ready to defeat each other in the match as they want to win the trophy. This match is going to be played between Burnley (BUR) vs Manchester City (MCI) on 12th August 2023 at 12:30 AM IST at Turf Moor. Now fans must be very curious to know about the recent match result. But both teams are very powerful and we can say which team will win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.