Burak Can Tas Cause of Death? Influencer, 23, Dies in Horrific Motorcycle Crash

It is coming out that one of the most popular social media users and influencers Burak Can Tas passed away and his death news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. He was a Turkish social media influencer and motorbiking enthusiast Burak Can Tas who recently died in a terrible crash incident. It is said that this accident was so terrible and it happened during his journey. Lots of his fans are expressing their sadness and hitting search engines platforms to know more about his death, so here we are going to share what happened to him and the cause of his death.

His death was announced by his finance Yaren Kara through a statement on Instagram. In the statement, she shared that he died in a horrific motorcycle crash, just weeks away from his wedding date and he was 23 years old at the time of his death. His partner also shared that he always loves her with his pure heart and she thanks him for every day that she spends with him. There is an investigation is also ongoing and the authorities stated that his accident happened while he was riding his motorcycle in Aldana, Turkey. After his accident, he was immediately taken to the hospital but the doctors can’t rescue his life.

Burak Can Tas Cause of Death?

In this accident, he sustained major injuries in this terrible accident and he succumbed to his life. He was a prominent Turkish Instagram influencer who has a large number of fans around the world. He was popular for his online presence revolved around his passion for motorbikes, bike riding, and the captivating destinations that were explored by himself. The previous year on 3 July 2022, he announced his engagement with his fiance Yaren Kara which was a joyful occasion celebrated by him and thier followers. He has so many followers on his social media accounts and he was an active user of social media who regularly uploads and shares about his daily life.

Social media is full of tributes to his demise and many popular personalities have also paid tribute for his loss. The exact cause of his crash incident is not revealed. There is an investigation is also ongoing but not much information has been confirmed. There is currently no information coming out about his obituary and his funeral and we will update our article after getting more details about his death. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on other news topics.