Burnaby Crash: Second Young Person Dies Following Uber Crash on Highway 1

The department confirmed the demise of the second person who was involved in the Uber Crash. As we know, a few weeks ago a fatal crash happened on Highway 1 in Burnaby. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and has become the main discussion topic. A few weeks ago, on February 18, 2024, a fatal crash happened on Highway 1 which is located in Burnaby. The crash left everyone shocked and disbelief. This page will help you to learn about the recent viral news. If you want to know the complete information go through the page and read the full article. Stay tuned for more information.

According to the sources, four women were traveling in an Uber on February 18, 2024, and they were on their way home. The Uber collided with a speedy SUV which caused a fatal crash. In this crash, a woman died on the spot and the rest received the injuries. The injured women were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Now, the parents of one of the injured women revealed that their daughter also died due to the injuries. The second woman’s death was confirmed by the department. The second woman died on February 24, 2024, at Vancouver General Hospital.

Burnaby Crash: Second Young Person Dies

The victim’s name is identified as Mursal Arifi who was involved in the Highway 1 crash. She lost her precious life after receiving the injuries. She died on Saturday from her injuries. She was also traveling in an Uber after celebrating a birthday party. The tragedy took place on February 18, 2024, near the Sprott Street in Burnaby. The two other women are out of danger and released from the hospital. The Uber is identified as the White Tesla in which four women were traveling. A joyful day for those women turned into a nightmare after involving a fatal crash. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

The identification of the rest victims is unclear. As per the details, the Uber driver was waiting for the fourth passenger near Highway 1 during the incident time. A speedy SUV hit the Uber from behind. The driver of the vehicle received the injuries. According to the B.C. Highway Patrol, the alcohol and drugs are not the cause of the crash.