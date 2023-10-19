Burt Young Cause of Death? Oscar-Nominated Rocky Actor, Passed Away at 83

Burt Young, a beloved actor renowned for his role as Paulie in the iconic “Rocky” franchise, passed away on the 8th of October 2023 in Los Angeles, California. His passing was confirmed by his daughter, Anna Steingieser. Although the exact cause of death and the precise location of his passing remain a mystery, the impact of his work and his remarkable performances will remain in the hearts of audiences and his colleagues in the film industry for years to come. Let’s continue to know the cause of his obituary and all the information related to the cause of his death.
Burt Young was born on April 30, 1940. He was an American artist, actor, writer, and painter. He is best known for his portrayal of Rocky Balboa's character Paulie Pennino, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor award.
Burt Young Cause of Death?
Burt Young passed away on the 8th of October, 2023 in Los Angeles. Although the exact cause of his death has yet to be determined, the actor's contributions to the field of acting will remain in the hearts of those who cherished his talents.
Burt Young passed away in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 83.
