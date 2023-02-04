Butch Miles Death Reason? Drummer of The Count Basie Orchestra Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that a very famous American drummer Butch Miles has passed away recently the at age of 78. He was a beloved member of the Count Basie Orchestra family. He is no longer among his close ones and breathed last on Thursday. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. It is very heartbreaking news for family, friends and well-wishers and they have been grieving his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Butch Miles was a very famous American Jazz drummer. At the age of 9, he started playing the snare drum and studied music at West Virginia State University. His favorite drummers are Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, and Jo Jones. He entered the Iris Bell Trio on tour after receiving his degree. He performed the drums for Mel Torme for more than 3 years. He also worked with the Count Basie Orchestra from 1975 to 2007. He was very famous for his best work and he will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Butch Miles Death Reason?

As per the report, Butch Miles is no more among us. He took his last breath on 2 February 2023, Thursday when he was 78 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by The Count Basie Orchestra Director Scotty Barnhart on Facebook. As we know now lots of people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. We are trying a connect with his family and friends for getting more information about his death. So please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Butch Miles was born in Ironton, Ohio, US on 4 July 1944. He was a very amazing and kind person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He was a member of the 2011 class of honorees in the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people have expressed their profound condolence to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Miles's soul rest in peace.