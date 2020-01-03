How to Save Money when Buying your Wedding Jewellery

Wedding jewellery forms an intrinsic part of any brides wedding day as it plays such an important role in completing the look on the big day. With the number of options available in the market, making the best choice, both in terms of quality and price can be a daunting and intimidating task. It is easy to lose track of spending amongst all the multiple things that go into completing the wedding look of a bride, but unnecessary expenses on wedding jewellery does not have to be one of them. However, to be on the safer side, keeping certain points in mind, such as the ones mentioned below, will go a long way in helping you save money when buying your wedding jewellery.

Make the decision first – a common mistake that most people make is to buy the wedding outfit first and then decide on a jewellery set that will complement it. However, it must always be the other way around. A bride must decide on the jewellery first and then buy an outfit that goes well with it, so as to save on unnecessary expenses.

Have a budget in mind – it is easy to get swayed and confused with all the various options around you, but it is imperative to have a budget in mind so you do not go overboard. Whichever jeweller you visit, specify your budget and ask him to show you options within that range. If you are still unable to decide then you can opt for these gold necklace designs in 10 gms.

Always choose versatile pieces – with the way the world is changing around us, heavy jewellery sets will soon be a thing of the past. It is pointless to spend enormous amount of money for something that you will only wear once. Instead, buy jewellery that is detachable in nature and can be used for varied purposes. An earring that can also double up as a mangtika, or a heavy necklace that can be detached and worn as a single string. Such pieces get used more often and give return on investment.

Customize jewellery that is made only for you – often at times, some designs steal our heart but also pose a threat to our bank account. During such a crisis, a bride should look at getting a similar design replicated by her trusted jeweller. This will not empty the bank account and will also give you what you want. If you are still looking for options then you can opt for this 6 gram earring design online for your big day.

Old is gold – this is true in the most literal sense of the word! Indian families tend to buy gold every now and then and like to stock it up for the future. Your wedding time is the best time to make use of these miscellaneous gold items lying with your parents and grandparents. These pieces can be melted and made into new jewellery item for you. It will give life to the old products and also save up a lot in your bank account.

Mix and match – you often tend to have jewellery pieces in your closet that you have worn in one way your whole life or probably don’t know what to do with them. Now is the time to put them to use and mix and match the pieces that you already have and create something new and unique. It gives old pieces a fresh look and saves up a lot of your budget that you can spend elsewhere.