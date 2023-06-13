Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara: 2 Terrorists Killed as Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid

In this article, we are going to share that two terrorists were killed as security forces foil an infiltration bid in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir. Yes, you heard right the security forces gunned down two terrorists today and this news is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet. Many social media users and people are showing thier interest in this incident and hitting the search engine platforms to know more. Let’s continue this article and know every single piece of information related to this topic.

As per the exclusive sources and news, two terrorists were gunned down on Tuesday 13 June 2023 in Jammu & Kashmir India. The two were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in J&K. The news about this gunfight was reported from the Machil sector of the Kupwara district, J&K. After gunned down the two terrorists, there is a search operation in the area and this operation is ongoing. It is shared in a report that a top army officer said that a ‘dangerous move’ by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and heads of terror groups to rope in women and juveniles to carry weapons and messages had come to light on Sunday 11 June 2023. Scroll down and continue this article.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

The two terrorists were gunned down and killed by the Indian army officers. The General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla said the forces need to be cautious as people sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) are busy scheming and planning to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere. The General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps is also known as Chinar Corps. Recently earlier this month, a terrorist was killed in the Rajouri district in a gunbattle with security forces and now two more terrorists have been gunned down.

Indian army didn't reveal much information while there are search operations in the area were underway. It is said that some more operations and attacks will also happen in the upcoming time. It is a great achievement for the Indian army and pride for India. Now, this news is gathering so much attention on the internet and many social media users are sharing thier reactions towards this news. Many congratulations messages are shared for the Indian army by social media users.