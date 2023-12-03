CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Caboolture, Qld Accident: Paramedics Race to Three-Vehicle Crash on D’Aguilar Highway

1 min ago
by Ricky Maurya

On a major interstate highway, two people lost their lives and another is in critical condition after a three-vehicle accident. The tragedy has once again brought to light the dangers of careless driving and the need for increased attention to road safety. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of what can happen when a simple act of carelessness or recklessness can lead to tragedy. We must continue to put safe driving practices at the top of our to-do list and raise awareness of the importance of driving responsibly to avoid similar tragedies down the road in the future.

According to Queensland Police, the accident occurred at 5 pm on the D’Aguilar Hwy at Caboolture, just north of Brisbane. According to police, the grey Ford Ranger traveling east on D’Agulil in Moodlu collided with a Mazda C-X-3 traveling west, causing the Mazda to rear-end the Nissan Micra. Ambulance crews were called to the accident scene, where the driver and sole passenger of the Mazda – a 29 year old Deception Bay resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the grey Ford Ranger – a 24-year-old and 29-year-old Caboolture resident – was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics rushed the 51-year-old woman in the Ford Ranger to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a state of critical care. Paramedics also flew the 25-year-old Clayfield woman and her 25-year-old brother in the Ford Micra, who was the only passenger in the vehicle, as well as the 43-year-old man in the Ford Ranger. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. This means that authorities are actively working to gather and analyze evidence to determine what happened. Ongoing investigations require thoroughness and attention to detail. They involve interviewing witnesses, collecting physical evidence, reviewing surveillance footage, and conducting forensic analysis.

The D’Aguilar Highway consists of two lanes and serves as a vital link between the various regions and the populous southeast corner of Queensland. Straddling the state from the Caboolture to the west, the highway plays a vital role in connecting various localities and ensuring smooth transportation. Its importance lies in providing a reliable and effective route for commuters, businesses, and tourists to access and explore the diverse regions of QLD. Whether it’s for work or leisure, the D‘Aguilar Highway provides a lifeline for communities along its route and ensures connectivity and access to the southeast corner of QLD. Stay connected to our website for any further latest news updates.

