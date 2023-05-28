Caca Girl Car Accident: Glendale, CA, Famous TikToker In Coma CCTV Footage

Today we are going to share a piece of bad news that has come out. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know all the information about this case. People are continuously following the news updates to know full information related to this case.

In Glendale, California, on Thursday, a car rolled over after its driver lost control of it. The incident resulted in the death of a young adult and the injuries of three people. Julius Gonzalez, who was 15 at the time of the event, TikToker Ccca Girl, and Julius’ brother Julian have all been identified as the victims. The younger of the two brothers was named Julius. The information that has been acquired indicates that Julius Gonzalez died as a result of his injuries sustained in the car accident.

Caca Girl Car Accident

Additionally, the injuries to TikToker Caca Girl and Julian, Julius’ brother, were deemed to be potentially fatal. Just after seven o’clock in the evening, a speeding Infiniti driver lost control of the car and smashed it on Grand Avenue. Around 53rd Avenue, a different automobile had made a left turn in front of it. According to reports, the Infiniti driver hit a curb in an effort to avoid hitting the automobile turning left, which led to the car rolling over. Three of the four young people who were riding in the car there were four of them stepped out. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old girls, and the person driving the car were all sent to the hospital following the accident in critical condition.

Julius Gonzalez, who was only 15 years old when the incident occurred, was declared dead at the scene of the crash and later died as a result of his wounds. The two teenagers were breaking the law by not using their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The investigators, the first hypothesis is in conflict with their finding that there was no effect. Each person’s hometown of Glendale was mentioned. The investigation required that the road be closed for the entire night; nevertheless, it is now safe to resume to, resume driving on the route. We have shared every single piece of information with you. So, stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates related to this case.