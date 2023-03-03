California: 15-year-old Student Has Been Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide Explained

A Northern California High School student has been arrested after he stabbed another student at the school. Both students were involved in a fight at the school place. After this incident, a 15-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and other charges in connection with a stabbing at the school premises. According to the police reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, when a 16-year-old student junior lost his life and another student was left badly injured. The details of the students have not been shared yet but our sources are trying to collect these details.

After the incident took place, police were called to the premises and a 15-year-old freshman was taken into custody, as per the Santa Rosa Police. All three students are male and is totally involved in this matter. Along with this, the reports say that both the junior victims walked into an art classroom at around 11:15 AM at Montgomery High School and they started fighting with the freshman, said John Cregan, the Santa Rosa Police Chief during the conference. Since the news of the incident went viral in the school, there is a moment of fear among the students. It was reported that there were 30 people in the classroom.

15-year-old Student Has Been Arrested

Some of the reports say that teachers broke up their fight but at that moment, the freshman took out his folding knife and stabbed the juniors. This attack has shocked the entire Santa Rosa – a community best known for its wineries about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of San Francisco – and prompted a lockdown of several nearby schools as officials searched for the suspect. The incident took place in an art classroom that was full of students at Montgomery High School.

On Thursday, the school remained closed. According to The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat, principal Adam Paulson referred to the stabbing as “the saddest day anyone can recall at Montgomery High” in a letter to parents, students, and the school community. According to the sources, the deceased has been identified as Jayden Jess Pienta (16-year-old). He was a junior of the school. Along with this, the victim who survived the stabbing is also a 16-year-old junior.

Still, the police didn’t disclose the name of the 15-year-old student, a freshman, because he is a juvenile. Now, he has been booked on felony charges of homicide, attempted homicide and having a weapon on the school premises. Stay tuned with us to know more details.