California Highway Accident: 3 Marines Dead After Violent Solo Crash Splits Car in Two

Recently, a violent solo crash split a car happened in two parts on a California highway in which three Marines and one more passed away. Yes, you heard right three Maries died in this crash incident and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media pages. Lots of people are sharing their condolence for their demise and hitting the search engine to know more about this crash incident. There is an investigation also began after this incident and many queries arriving the people mind’s, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this case.

As per the exclusive news and reports, a violent and fiery car crash happened recently and this news is gathering a lot of attention on the news channels. This incident took place on a California highway on the Freeway near Lakewood Boulevard in Downey at about 02:30 early Saturday 24 June 2023. In this accident, a total of four people passed away in which three United States Marines who were stationed at Camp Pendleton were among four people killed. Don’t skip any line or word of this article and keep reading wholly to the end.

California Highway Accident

In the statement of the California Highway Patrol, It is shared that the four victims were driving a 2018 Dodge Charger on the Highway, suddenly colliding with a guardrail and the abutment of a pedestrian overpass. Officials shared that the driver appeared to have lost control of the car while traveling at a high rate of speed which resulted in this crash incident. It is shared that this crash was so terrible that caused the vehicle to split in two and subsequently eject the two rear passengers onto the right shoulder. It is also shared that the ruined front and rear ends of the car were found overturned about 100 feet apart on the highway.

The victims were identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as Rodrigro Zermeno Gomez, 21, Daniel Nichols, 26, and Joshua Leandra Moore, 27. It is confirmed that the three deceased were Marines stationed at the California base located nearly halfway between San Diego and Los Ange. Currently, the fourth dead person is not identified and the investigation is underway. All four victims were confirmed dead at the incident scene as the wreckage burned on the highway shoulder, police, and fire crews arrived to douse the flames.