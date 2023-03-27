California Man Dies After Falling Off 40-foot Cliff While on Vacation Video Goes Viral

Reportedly, a California man who has not been identified yet lost his life after falling off a 40-foot cliff into the sea. According to official sources, a 26-year-old man was involved in the horrific incident after he hit his head on the rocks instead of landing in the water. Unfortunately, the man lost his life due to his major injury. His name has not been disclosed yet by the officials as the investigation in this matter has begun. The reports also say that the unnamed man had come to Cala Varques in Majorca with his girlfriend before the accident took place.

Along with this, the exact cause behind the incident is unclear and is still under investigation. However, the investigators of the case believe that the victim overestimates his jump and instead of landing in the water, hit his head on the rocks. The incident took place at around noon on Sunday, March 25, 2023. It was witnessed by the occupants of a sailboat, who rescued the man and called the emergency services. He was taken to the beach after the incident where paramedics were waiting for him to provide him necessary treatment. Keep reading this article to know more details.

California Man Dies After Falling

After the incident, police, ambulance, and rescue team rushed to the spot. They all tried to revive the man who suffered a major head injury. Unfortunately, they put in their all efforts but couldn’t save him. Now, the body has been taken for the autopsy report which is underway. Local also confirmed that the tourist site where the incident happened can be considered a very dangerous zone, as the water hides the rocks.

Yet, neither police nor any statement released the name of the victim who died in the accident and his girlfriend who was with him at that time. Police is investigating to know if any kind of foul play happened in this matter. Well, we don’t have many details about the incident and how did it happen.

If we talk about several incidents that have already taken place in the area including the last June when a tourist (17-year-old) got injured after jumping into the water from a height of 15 meters. Manacor, Cala Varques is one of the most popular and beautiful beaches in the world. Many tourists and visitors love to use the cliff to jump into the water. Keep in touch with us to know more details about the incident.