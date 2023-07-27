California: Naked Woman Steps Out of Car, Opens Fire on Bay Bridge CCTV Video

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you a naked lady stepped out of the car and fired a gun on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge in California. This tragic accident happened on 25 July 2023, Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet that lots of people are very shocked as no one thought that it would happen. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms. This news is gaining huge attention. Lots of people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Law enforcement officers with the California Highway Patrol answered a 911 call reporting that a driver was brandishing a gun on the I-80 span, which crosses the San Francisco Bay. This news left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Naked Woman Steps Out of Car

As per the report, this incident happened on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 at around 4:40. The naked lady unexpectedly brought her vehicle to a halt in the middle of the lane and stepped out, wielding a knife and crying incoherently. Then she re-entered her automobile and drove towards Oakland. Upon arriving at a toll plaza, she exited the vehicle once again, this time without clothing, and armed with a gun, the New York Post reports. Video of the incident caught the lady walking along the road and firing her weapon into the air. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Officers reached promptly on the scene successfully persuaded her to drop the gun without any confrontation, and took her into custody. The motive behind the lady's bizarre behaviour remains unknown. After her arrest, she was taken to a local hospital, where she continues to receive psychiatric evaluation and care.