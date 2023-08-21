California Shop Owner Shot Dead Over LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Displayed at Store

Here we are sharing big and shocking news with you that a California shop owner has been shot and killed. This tragic accident took place on Friday at her Mag Pi Shop in Cedar Glen, California. Recently the news has come on the internet and it circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen. Currently, this news has left many questions in people’s minds and they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, a Southern California business owner was shot and killed by a man who objected to an LGBTQ+ Pride flag shown at her store. San Bernardino County sheriff’s officer stated that the victim has been identified as 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton. Laura was shot and killed at around 5 p.m. and she was pronounced dead at the location of the shooting. Since the news came on the internet many people have been shocked and currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

California Shop Owner Shot Dead

Reportedly, officials stated that during an initial fight at the store a man suspect “made many disparaging remakes about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton”. Then he fled the location. Police officers were capable of discovering, who was armed and he was shot dead after a conflict with the officer. The man identified. Carleton, who preferred to be called “Lauri”. The business owner is survived by her hubby and nine kids in a blended family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Laura Ann Carleton owned and worked the Mag. Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, an unorganised community in the San Bernardino mountains around 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Since the news has come on the internet many people are shocked as no one thought that it would happen. It is very painful and saddening news for the Carleton family as they lost their beloved person. Here we have shared all the information about the news that we had If we get any information about the news then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.