Calist D’Souza Death Reason? Senior Drama Artiste Calist D’Souza Passed Away

Calist D'Souza has passed away recently. He was a Senior drama artiste who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday.

Calist D’Souza was a very talented and amazing person who started his acting career in 1969. He worked in many dramas in roles of both protagonist and antagonist. He was a very dedicated person and he also worked with multiple popular directors. A few of the main Tulu dramas he acted in were Erthe Jappel by Bhasker N, Dharma Kaibundand by M B Salian, Puthuruda Putholi by Amrath Someshwar, Athika Prasanga by Vijaya Kumar Bhaktha, Mana Maryade by Moidinabba, Suryakanti Tundayikaji and many more. He also worked in ‘Divya Darshana’ Kannada dramas and Konkani dramas. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Calist D’Souza Death Reason?

Senior drama artiste Calist D'Souze is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 1 August 2023, Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very broken and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not revealed yet.

Calist was wonderful and was also better known for his kind nature. He is survived by his wife and daughter. He did great work and achieved huge success due to his best work. His funeral ceremony happened at home on Wednesday, August 2 at Attavar Baugudda Railway, 1st Signal Marnaikatta from 1:30 pm onwards. The funeral cortege leaves residence at 4:30 pm for St Vincent Ferer Church, Valencia, followed by Mass at 5 pm.