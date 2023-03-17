Calvin Newton Death Reason? Gospel Singer Calvin Newton Passed Away at 93

American gospel singer, Calvin Newton who was the former lead singer of the country and gospel vocal quartet Oak Ridge Boys, sadly passed away at the age of 93. It is such heartbreaking news for the gospel community that they lost their beloved artist. Unfortunately, Calvin Newton took his last breath at his home peacefully on Lookout Mountain, Georgia, on Friday, March 3. As per his obituary details, he was 93 years old at the time of his death. He was the lead singer of the band for three years in the 1950s. Let’s find out what was the cause of his sudden death and how did it happen.

Since the news of his passing was confirmed on the Internet, his fans and several big personalities are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as their beloved one has gone from this world leaving them devastated and broke. One of the Facebook users wrote,” Remembering my friend Calvin Newton. I loved him and his sweet wife Joyce. He has sung with the best of them and you might remember him from The Gaither videos. He was real that’s what people loved the most about Calvin and what a voice”.

Born as Calvin Newton on October 28, 1929, in West Frankfort, Illinois. He showed his interest in music at a young age when he first sang in church. When he was just 6, he began singing with his mother and father on a Saturday morning radio show in Harrisburg, Illinois. After moving to Chicago, Newton started singing with Victory Four and later, he sang with the Kingsmen Four. Along with this, he also went to join the Melody Masters in 1947.

Newton joined the Blackwood Brothers just one year later. In 1953, when they were still known as the Oak Ridge Quartet, he joined the Oak Ridge Boys. Wally Fowler, Bob Weber, Joe Allred, and Bobby Whitfield made up the band at the time, with Newton serving as lead vocalist from then until 1956. The Oak Ridge Boys paid tribute to him,” Our sympathy goes out to the family of Calvin Newton, who was an important and iconic member of the Oak Ridge Boys”. Unfortunately, Calvin has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. His legacy will always remain in our hearts and thoughts. Stay tuned with us to know more details.